(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police Troopers assisted the Second District Surveillance Team in tracking a suspected kidnapper wanted in Ohio.
It happened Monday when the team located the suspect traveling northbound on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.READ MORE: Legislature Had Over $600K In Confidential Severance Deals
Troopers used a rolling roadblock to avoid the suspect fleeing and starting a pursuit.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Besides $1,400, What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
MSP released dash cam footage on their Twitter page and stated the video stops before the suspect/passenger could be seen as they have not been charged with a crime.MORE NEWS: Michigan Man Charged In Connection With Homemade Explosive Device At High School
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.