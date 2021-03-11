(CBS DETROIT) – A 25-year-old Detroit man has been charged with the fatal shooting of an Uber driver.
Carlous Skipper, Jr. has been charged with first degree murder and felony firearm.
It happened Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:32 a.m. when police were dispatched to a location in the 16540 block of Wisconsin near Florence where police observed a SUV had struck the front porch.
First responders removed Yousef Al-Gabri, 43, of Detroit and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say it was determined that Al-Gabri died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Al-Gabri was working as an Uber driver on Jan. 14 and it is alleged at 2:08 a.m. Skipper used a phone under a different name to call an Uber to Wisconsin Street. When the Uber arrived, it’s alleged Skipper fired multiple shots with a handgun fatally wounding Al-Gabri.
Skipper was arrested March 9 by the Detroit Police Department and arraigned Thursday, March 11. He is expected back in court for a probable cause conference on March 23, 36th District Court Judge Judge Kenneth King.
