By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A Garden City apartment building fire left one injured and dozens displaced Wednesday, according to WWJ.

It happened near Merriman and Ford Road on a balcony Bentley Square Apartments and quickly spread through the building which has 18 units.

WWJ reports one man was hospitalized after trying to extinguish the flames before first responders arrived.

The cause of the fire is being investigated according to officials.

