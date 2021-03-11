  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,091 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 23 deaths Thursday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 603,375 and 15,729 deaths as of March 11.

In the state as of March 5, there has been a total of 549,881 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

