Today On Drew! Ryan Eggold, Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue, Beauty Backgrounder: Eyebrows
Today On Drew! Ryan Eggold, Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue, Beauty Backgrounder: Eyebrows
20 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Garden City Apartment Building Fire Leaves 1 Injured, Dozens Displaced
A Garden City apartment building fire left one injured and dozens displaced.
AG: Michigan Police Officer Charged After Shooting Passenger In Fleeing Vehicle
A Lowell, Michigan, police officer was arraigned Tuesday on assault, misconduct and weapons charges after he fired at a fleeing vehicle last year, wounding a passenger in the head, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Michigan Teen Released From Hospital After Explosion At School
A student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school classroom has been released from a hospital, police in western Michigan said Wednesday.
Northwest Activities Center To Become Site For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The mayor’s vaccine expansion also includes making every Detroiter over the age of 50 eligible for the vaccine by March 22.
Michigan Man Sues Hertz Over Receipt That Cleared Him Of Murder
The evidence from Hertz was finally obtained in 2018, leading to Herbert Alford’s exoneration in Ingham County last year.
Michigan Reports More Than 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
First Forecast Weather March 11, 2021 (Today)
Rain, wind, and mild temperatures today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 10, 2021 (Tonight)
Very mild temperatures overnight.
17 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Spring Training Report: Which MLB Prospects Are Poised For Greatness?
The Spring Training Report looks at a few of MLB's top prospects, players sidestepping COVID protocols and the passing of reliever Rheal Cormier.
Lions Release LB Christian Jones, Re-Sign DB Mike Ford
The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble
Smokin' Joe Frazier Celebrated With Statue, Mural In Philly
"He just represents what Philadelphia is all about, work hard. It's not all about talking with your mouth. It's speaking with your action. That's what it's about."
Detroit Pistons and Red Wings Fans Excited To Return To Stands After A Year Away
Detroit sports teams are welcoming back fans after a year of empty venues during the pandemic.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Nissan Recalling 854K Sentra Cars To Fix Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.
GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.
March 11, 2021 at 10:30 am
