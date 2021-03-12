Today On Drew! Eddie Murphy, Dear Drew, Drew’s News

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
$1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Novi Claimed By Oakland County Lottery Club
Members of an Oakland County lottery club have stepped forward as the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing winner, according to a video published by the Michigan Lottery system Friday. Katie Johnston reports.
1 hour ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Michigan: All Adults Eligible For Vaccine April 5
People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22.
Ford Field To Open As Vaccination Site March 24
The site, which was selected according to the CDC’s priority tool to help those hardest hit and most vulnerable, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week.
MDOT Reminds Drivers To Be Alert As Clocks 'Spring Forward'
As clocks "spring forward" to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, the Michigan Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch out for pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists.
$1B Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Novi Claimed By Oakland County Lottery Club
Members of an Oakland County lottery club have stepped forward as the winner of the Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing, according to a video published by the Michigan Lottery system Friday.
Michigan Matters: Celebrating First Lady Betty Ford & Bavarian Inn’s Dorothy Zehnder
As Women’s History Month continues, it’s a “Michigan Matters” celebration of two dynamic leaders from Michigan -- former First Lady Betty Ford and Dorothy Zehnder, the 99-years-young restaurant owner from Frankenmuth.
Daily I-75 Lane Closures Begin Monday In Oakland County
Weather permitting, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, and be finished Friday, March 19, for punch list items.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather March 12, 2021 (Today)
A little cooler today, but with lots of sunshine.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 11, 2021 (Tonight)
Clear skies and cool temps tonight.
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Red Wings Get Rare Victory
Anthony Mantha scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 Thursday night.
NASCAR Moves To Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Spring Training Report: Which MLB Prospects Are Poised For Greatness?
The Spring Training Report looks at a few of MLB's top prospects, players sidestepping COVID protocols and the passing of reliever Rheal Cormier.
Lions Release LB Christian Jones, Re-Sign DB Mike Ford
The Lions signed Jones in 2018 and he had one year left on his contract. He started 42 games over three seasons in Detroit and had three sacks and forced one fumble
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Nissan Recalling 854K Sentra Cars To Fix Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.
GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
View All Programs
Today On Drew! Eddie Murphy, Dear Drew, Drew’s News
March 12, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
ddie Murphy
,
Dear Drew
,
Drew Barrymore
,
Drew's News
,
Frank Collins
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
Today On Drew! Eddie Murphy, Dear Drew, Drew’s News
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related