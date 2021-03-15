(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new warning about taking selfies with your vaccine card.
The Better Business Bureau says stop posting pictures with your card on social media.
That's because the card includes private information like your full name and birthdate.
The BBB says posting the photos can help scammers create and sell phony vaccine cards or even hack your accounts, and open a credit card.
