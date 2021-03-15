(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 50 Michigan schools.

On Monday, March 15, the data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to nine cases.

Immanuel Lutheran School in Macomb County, reported three cases among students and at Kennedy Middle School there were three cases reported among students.

In Oakland County, Country Oaks Elementary, Ferndale High School, Stoney Creek High School and Lutheran High NW reported coronavirus outbreaks.

There were two cases reported among students at Country Oaks Elementary; two cases reported among students at Ferndale High School; six cases reported among students at Stoney Creek High School and 17 cases reported among students and staff at Lutheran High NW.

Whitmore Lake Elementary and High School in Washtenaw County both reported two cases among students.

Patrick Henry Middle School, Allen Park High School, Grosse Pointe South High School and Fordson High School in Wayne County reported coronavirus outbreaks.

At Patrick Henry Middle School, there were three cases reported among students. Four cases were reported students at Allen Park High School. At Grosse Pointe South High School there were five cases reported among students and two cases among students reported at Fordson High School.

In Detroit, the College for Creative Studies and the Detroit Academy Of Arts and Science reported outbreaks.

There were two cases reported students at the College for Creative Studies and two cases reported among staff at the Detroit Academy Of Arts and Science.

School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.