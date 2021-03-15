(CBS DETROIT) – According to family and friends off camera, 35-year-old Jessica Strother was six months pregnant when she was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street at Fort and Superior in Southgate.
Unfortunately, this was not the only fatal pedestrian accident in Metro Detroit.
According to a press release from Detroit Police on Sunday, March 14, around 5 p.m. a 26-year-old female driving a 2013 Blue Ford Taurus struck someone crossing the street at Sawyer and the Southfield freeway service drive. That victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver did remain on the scene, and there are no word on charges.
Also, according to Detroit Police an accident from Saturday left a 38-year-old-driver in critical condition after she lost control of a Ford Minivan at McNichols and Stoepel and struck a brick wall.
Southgate and Detroit Police says all the accidents are still being investigated
Southgate and Detroit Police says all the accidents are still being investigated