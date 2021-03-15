(CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting in Detroit.
It happened Sunday at 11:35 p.m. in the 17300 block of Mansfield.
Police say the man was shot inside of the location by an unknown suspect.
Police say the man was shot inside of the location by an unknown suspect.

After the shooting, the 20-year-old man ran out of the location and drove himself to a local hospital, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
