(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Police are investigating a homicide where police say a woman stabbed a man to death in an apartment.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday when police were called to the Lancaster Hills Apartment Complex near Telegraph Road on the report of a domestic assault and stabbing, WWJ reports.
According to police, officers were on the scene within five minutes.
They secured the area and according to WWJ, immediately began to render aid to the 27-year-old Southfield man.
A 22-year-old woman, who police say is the suspect, was arrested at the scene.
The 27-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police say.
Its unknown what lead to the stabbing and this is an ongoing investigation.
