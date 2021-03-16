(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old Commerce Township woman was found dead with a suicide note and several empty pill bottles, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s office.
It happened Monday at 2:17 p.m. where deputies responded to a report of a “subject who was beyond help and obviously deceased.”READ MORE: Republicans Consider Whether To Block Whitmer’s Health Chief
When deputies entered the home, they found the woman and she was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: What Other Benefits Does The Economic Relief Package Offer?
According to the sheriff’s office, the suicide note was found on the woman’s cell phone and several empty prescription pill bottles were found in the residence.
The sheriff’s office also stated the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.MORE NEWS: Here's How To Register For The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At Ford Field
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.