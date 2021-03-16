  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

KD-9D-3H-9H-10H

Midday Daily 3

6-2-4

Midday Daily 4

6-0-8-0

Daily 3

6-9-5

Daily 4

2-1-7-7

Fantasy 5

04-13-26-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

03-06-09-16-19-21-23-32-33-35-37-38-42-44-47-51-56-60-63-73-78-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

