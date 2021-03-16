(CBS DETROIT)– A new learning center that exposes preschoolers to early literacy opens right in the heart of Northwest Detroit.
During our visit Seeds of Knowledge Learning Center it was nap time, but once the little ones are up it’ll be literacy time. The centers owner ChaVonne McGowan says kids should be exposed to reading as early as possible.
“Kids need those stepping stones to make sure they don’t have any foundational gaps transitioning to a k-12 environment.”
McGowan says they will get that foundation at her center. As a former teacher and principal in the Detroit Public School system, McGowan says it’s critical kids have these early learning experiences.
“My 4 year olds, they’re already reading, they’re already doing addition, science, they know science lingo.”
The Center which caters to 6 week through 4 year olds officially opened Tuesday after COVID created some set backs in early 2020. Mayor Mike Duggan was on hand for the official re-grand opening. He says the center was made possible with a grant from the city.
“What Motor City Match does is make that dream a reality.” Said Duggan during a press conference Tuesday outside the center
McGowan says the center is a project of love, and it was important to have in the neighborhood where it’s accessible and affordable for residents.
“It’s little bits and pieces that you do to make a difference in the world, and I’ve always done that as an educator.”
McGowan says she can service 40 students at the center on West McNichols, but she’s hoping to one day expand
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.