(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old Michigan man is facing terrorism charges for allegedly making death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges Tuesday against 21-year-old Joshua Doctor.READ MORE: Man Shoots And Kills Himself After Verbal Altercation With Wife
In January, Doctor posted on his social media that he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials and would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution.
The 21-year-old also had information on how to make a bomb and where to find the necessary materials on his phone, according to the AG’s office.READ MORE: Police: 42-Year-Old Man Ejected From SUV, Killed In Detroit Crash
Doctor turned himself into authorities and was arraigned on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to appear in court on April 8 for a probable cause conference.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Tesla On Autopilot Drives Into Michigan Trooper’s Patrol Car