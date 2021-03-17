(CBS DETROIT) – Rental assistance is on the way for Michiganders facing financial hardships due to COVID-19.
$622 million will go toward the Covid Emergency Rental Assistance Program according to state officials.
$560 million of that money comes from the federal coronavirus relief package passed in December 2020.
The State Housing Department and local agencies will work with tenants and landlords to process applications.
