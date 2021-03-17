LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan had the country’s fifth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week and is among 14 states where infections rose over the past two weeks, a trend that state health officials said is potentially tied to the increasing prevalence of a more contagious coronavirus variant.
One in every 602 people was diagnosed in the past week, a rate that was higher than in 45 states. Michigan had the country’s 10th-highest per-capita case rate over the last 14 days. The seven-day case average is 2,372, up from 1,335 on March 1.READ MORE: IRS Tax Filing Deadline Being Pushed Back To May 17
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said Michigan is in a “different place” than earlier in the pandemic because of vaccinations but warned herd immunity is in the distance. More than 25% of the age 16-plus population had received at least one dose as of Tuesday.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
“We are hopeful that as we get more and more vaccines into the state and more and more people vaccinated, we will not see a the type of surge we saw in 2020. But I still think we are at risk,” Khaldun said Wednesday, noting that new variants are more easily spread and the vaccine — while still effective — may not be as effective against them.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 3,164 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths Wednesday
