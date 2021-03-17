  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,164 coronavirus cases in the state and zero deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 615,792 and 15,810 deaths as of March 17.

READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?

READ MORE: Big Beaver Road To Close Under I-75 This Weekend In Oakland County

In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Will Work From Home Outlast Virus? Ford’s Move Suggests Yes

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.