(CBS DETROIT) – Latasha Slater feels she just can’t catch a break.

“I recently just lost my mom. I lost my sister nine months ago to a senseless death in Harper Woods jail. I don’t have no answers to that,” said Slater.

On top of the pandemic, her family has been hit with tragedy after tragedy and now this fire.

“Well my daughter called, screaming of course, ‘The house is burning! The house is burning!’ said Slater.

Last June, Latasha’s sister Priscilla Slater made headlines after she mysteriously died in a Harper Woods jail.

And after living through that nightmare, she’s hit with another heartache.

“It tests your faith a little bit like what did I do to deserve this? I haven’t been able to breathe,” said Slater.

Saturday night an electrical fire ravished her home on Hereford Street on Detroit’s east side.

“Something in the wall. It wasn’t nothing plugged up. Nothing, nobody cooking,” said Slater.

And as the mother of four works to put the pieces of her life back together, the Slater family set-up a GoFundMe page to help her rebuild.

“It’s really hard because I never really like asked for help. I always just try to make it happen, make it happen, you gotta make it happen. So, it hurts my pride to even be here, to even have to need help,” said Slater.

And although she lost all of her possessions in the blaze, through the rubble one thing remained unharmed.

“My sister’s ashes, they survived. Everything is gone in there. Her ashes made it. So she’s telling me to hold on. She’s still with me,” said Slater.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.