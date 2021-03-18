(CBS DETROIT) – A Livonia woman has been charged with stealing two syringes of the Moderna COVID vaccine, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Saeedeh Elahi has been charged with one count of larceny in a building.READ MORE: Military Personnel To Assist At Ford Field Vaccination Site
On March 15 at 1:50 p.m., two Detroit police officers responded to the third floor of the TCF Center for an alleged larceny that had recently occurred.
Police say Elahi placed two syringes filled with the Moderna vaccine and two vaccination cards in her pocket.READ MORE: 2 More Michigan Men Charged In Jan. 6 Riot At US Capitol
“There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct. This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
She was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and given a $20,000 bond. Elahi is scheduled to be back in court on April 13.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: State Of Michigan Partners With FEMA, Other Agencies For Mass Vaccine Distribution At Ford Field