(CBS Detroit) – Hunter Dickinson, University of Michigan’s Center, says he’s been locked inside since Sunday, saying all he can do is study.
The Michigan Wolverines have been in quarantine in Indianapolis, preparing for the start of the NCAA Tournament.
Dickinson jokes with reports saying he doesn’t know what the air feels like anymore.
Dickinson said, "You can never have enough academics in the bubble, of course. But I haven't been outside since…Sunday? I don't know what air feels like anymore."
Michigan takes on the winner of Thursday’s game with Mt. St. Mary’s and Texas Southern.
You can watch the Michigan game, Saturday at 3 pm on CBS 62.
