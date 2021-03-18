(CBS DETROIT) – Hospitality workers in Michigan began receiving payments from the state’s employee assistance grant program.
Nearly 56,000 hotel and restaurant workers received payments of nearly $800.
Employees who lost wages or their jobs during the pandemic were able to apply for the grant in January.
The program was a part of a $45 million bipartisan deal signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last December.
