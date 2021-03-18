  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

10-11-21-30-31-39

Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million

Poker Lotto

JC-JD-3H-7S-8S

Midday Daily 3

5-6-1

Midday Daily 4

5-8-5-2

Daily 3

6-5-9

Daily 4

9-1-6-7

Fantasy 5

10-26-29-33-37

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

07-15-17-18-23-27-36-39-48-49-50-53-54-55-60-62-63-66-68-73-77-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson