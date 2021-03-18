DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
10-11-21-30-31-39
Estimated jackpot: $4.05 million
Poker Lotto
JC-JD-3H-7S-8S
Midday Daily 3
5-6-1
Midday Daily 4
5-8-5-2
Daily 3
6-5-9
Daily 4
9-1-6-7
Fantasy 5
10-26-29-33-37
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Keno
07-15-17-18-23-27-36-39-48-49-50-53-54-55-60-62-63-66-68-73-77-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $184 million
