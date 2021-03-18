(CBS Detroit) – Michigan State Head Basketball coach, Tom Izzo, told reporters that he’s excited to be here.
Izzo said, “I think you are going to see some really good teams lose game. I think you are going to see some strange things. It’s going to come down to how people can handle the adversity they’ve been placed in.READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Results For Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Izzo goes on to say “It’s not been bad, and it has been the same for everybody so it’s been even. But I can’t say I have a blueprint to tell you like I normally feel, I just feel that we are excited to be here.”READ MORE: Michigan Center, Hunter Dickinson, Says He ‘Hasn’t Been Outside Since Sunday!’
You can watch Michigan State play UCLA Thursday night at 9:57 pm on TBS or on the NCAA March Madness Live App.MORE NEWS: $622M To Go Toward COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.