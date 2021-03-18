(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a double non-fatal stabbing that occurred in downtown Detroit.
It happened Wednesday, March 17 at 10:15 p.m. in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe.READ MORE: Whitmer, Ex-Health Director Robert Gordon Agree To Waive Confidentiality
Police say during an altercation, the suspect stabbed two 28-year-old men then fled the scene in a blue Ford Fusion, with a temp sticker in the back driving westbound on Michigan Ave.
The men were transported to a local hospital and both listed in stable condition.READ MORE: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
The suspect is described as a Black man and was last seen wearing a black and green ball cap and green jacket.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this crime they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: IRS Tax Filing Deadline To Be Pushed Back To May 17
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.