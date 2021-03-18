(CBS DETROIT) – Alyssa Rogers is doing just that with the Detroit Community Fridge.
Rogers teamed up with her friend Emily Eicher to respond to hunger in the pandemic.
They found a used fridge in a family members garage and set up shop outside “hats galore.”
Anyone can walk up to the fridge and grab something to eat with no questions asked.
The fridge and pantry is filled with both fresh and non-perishable foods and is the first of its kind in Detroit.
Rogers says there’s always an opportunity to serve others if you just look for what’s missing in the community.
The Detroit Community Fridge is located on Gratiot just past Cadillac on the city's east side.
