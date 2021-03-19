(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in police custody after hitting a Michigan State Police Trooper on St. Patrick’s Day.
It happened at 9:45 p.m. while the trooper was at a traffic stop on eastbound M-14 near Barton Drive in Washtenaw County.
Michigan State Police say as the trooper was about to exit the patrol car, a passing vehicle struck the patrol car and tore off the front wheel. The driver failed to stop and drove off.
A few minutes later, the suspect's vehicle was located and troopers conducted a traffic stop.
Police said the 31-year-old man from Ann Arbor was intoxicated and he admitted to troopers that he knew he struck a trooper patrol car but decided not to stop.
No injuries occurred to the trooper or anyone else.
