Once you get the covid vaccine can you still transmit the virus? Thanks to a new Israeli study we may finally have the answer. Researchers found the Pfizer vaccine blocked 94% of asymptomatic infections suggesting it could significantly reduce virus transmission.
There were some other positive takeaways from the study. The vaccine was found to be 97% effective against symptomatic cases of covid, hospitalizations, and deaths. Additionally, the study also found the vaccine was highly effective against the U.K. variant which was present in more than 80 percent of the specimens tested. While the data hasn't been peer-reviewed yet it could be critical information as countries start to open back up this spring.
