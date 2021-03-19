  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of city of Detroit employees on a reduced hour work-share plan for the past year to save the city money, will return to work starting April 12.

Under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the city will receive millions of dollars to cover lost revenues the city experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Mike Duggan indicated during his news briefing on March 17, that the employees will resume a 40-hour work week, but work locations will not change.

City employees working remotely will continue to work remotely, and employees working on-site will continue to do so.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.