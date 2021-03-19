  • WWJ-TVOn Air

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

02-05-21-28-45, Lucky Ball: 15

Poker Lotto

AC-JD-AH-10H-4S

Midday Daily 3

1-1-4

Midday Daily 4

6-9-5-7

Daily 3

8-4-3

Daily 4

4-0-8-5

Fantasy 5

05-08-13-17-24

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

Keno

04-05-09-10-13-16-18-21-22-30-35-40-45-49-54-56-61-63-72-76-77-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

