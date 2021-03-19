Menu
Today On Drew! Nick Offerman, Fashion Tailoring, Mae Whitman, Kevin Frazier Oscar Nominations
Today On Drew! Nick Offerman, Fashion Tailoring, Mae Whitman, Kevin Frazier Oscar Nominations
15 minutes ago
Michigan Matters: NFL Official Sarah Thomas On Super Bowl, Flint’s Claressa Shields On Dominating Women’s Boxing
On CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday at 7:30 am as NFL Official Sarah Thomas, the first female to ref in the league and the Super Bowl, and Flint’s Claressa Shields, who has won two Olympic Gold Medals in Women’s Boxing and also holds three world Titles.
Michigan Restaurant Owner Defying Virus Orders Is Arrested
A Michigan woman who has defied coronavirus restrictions while operating her restaurant was stopped in her car and arrested before dawn Friday.
Michigan Lottery Results For Thursday, March 18, 2021
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the State's response to COVID-19.
Michigan Hospitality Workers To Receive Payments From State's Employee Assistance Grant Program
Hospitality workers in Michigan began receiving payments from the state's employee assistance grant program.
Women’s History Month: Alyssa Rogers Of The Detroit Community Fridge
The fridge and pantry is filled with both fresh and non-perishable foods and is the first of its kind in Detroit.
First Forecast Weather March 19, 2021 (Today)
Sunshine returns!
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 18, 2021 (Tonight)
Skies clear, but windy conditions remain.
17 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
ViacomCBS And NFL Reach New Agreement, Now Multiplatform Home Of League Through 2033
The NFL on CBS will continue for a while into the future.
NASCAR's Top Series All Coming East To Atlanta
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
'I Have All Four Of Those One Seeds Getting To The Elite Eight,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White
Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois come into the NCAA Tournament as the top seeds, but it's unlikely all four will make it to the Final Four.
RB Jamaal Williams Agrees To Sign With Lions
The rebuilding Detroit Lions have bolstered their backfield in free agency in one of a series of moves by first-year general manager Brad Holmes.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Will Work From Home Outlast Virus? Ford’s Move Suggests Yes
It’s a question occupying the minds of millions of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely — at least some days — once the pandemic has faded?
Tesla On Autopilot Drives Into Michigan Trooper’s Patrol Car
The crash occurred as the trooper was investigating a collision between a car and a deer.
