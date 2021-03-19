  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    3:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drew Barrymore, Fashion Tailoring, Frank Collins, Kevin Frazier Oscar Nominations, Mae Whitman, Nick Offerman, The Drew Barrymore Show

Today On Drew! Nick Offerman, Fashion Tailoring, Mae Whitman, Kevin Frazier Oscar Nominations

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.