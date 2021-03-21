Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Women’s History Month continues, two trailblazers on the national stage in pro sports appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday at 7:30 am as NFL Official Sarah Thomas, the first female to ref in the league and the Super Bowl, and Flint’s Claressa Shields, who has won two Olympic Gold Medals in Women’s Boxing and also holds three world Titles.

Thomas appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as she talked about her unique career and recent appearance before 100 million people who watched the Super Bowl and saw her at work.

Thomas’ three children were also at the game and watched from the sidelines.

Thomas also talked about the off season and how she is hoping to inspire girls and boys to achieve their dreams.

And Claressa Shields, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Women’s Boxing, who has three World titles, talked with Cain about her world titles and what she is planning next.

Shields is dominating Women’s Boxing as she just won over Canada’s Marie-Eve Dicaire in the Junior Middleweight Title unification bout held as a pay-for-view event in Flint a week ago. It was the first event to feature all female boxers.

Shields referenced comments made by retired boxer Laila Ali about the wanting to get into the ring with her.

Shields also discussed her home town, which continues to recover from the water crisis, and the importance of giving back and helping the community.

She too has been inspiring young girls and boys to think big and overcome challenges to achieve their dreams.

