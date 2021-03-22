(CBS DETROIT) – The last call for alcohol could be extended in Michigan.

“I think we’ve been long overdue for it and it’s been like that in a lot of other cities and people don’t want to go home at 2 (a.m.). They want to keep the party going so I think it’s a good idea,” said Lydia Ballard.

The Michigan House passed the measure to help the bar and restaurant industry roll in some extra bucks following strict COVID-19 orders that crippled profits.

Under the bill, municipalities will have to option to create a resolution allowing alcohol consumption at licensed locations through 4 a.m.

“Clubs being open later is going to keep a lot of people out of them after-hours and if we all know after hours, that’s where the drama be at,” said Dion Johnson.

Currently Michigan, law prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages past to 2 a.m.

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association supports the bill for the economic advantages it could bring to the industry.

“I think it has a good chance. I think downtown Detroit, areas like that that has conventions, bigger cities that maybe want this to help entice some conventions, people that come in from different time zones, three-hour difference may stay out a little later. The younger generation maybe doesn’t go out until a little later. These are done in other big cities,” said Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association executive director.

But the bill is also receiving backlash from some who fear it could contribute to more DUI crashes and violence.

“For people to be in the club even more drunker than they already are, being out even late and like I said it be creeps out. It be people who be out for the wrong things. So, not really, it’s no, it’s not really like, I don’t see what’s the big deal to keeping it open to 4 a.m.,” said William Woods.

The bill must be approved by the Michigan Senate before it can go into law.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.