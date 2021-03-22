(CBS DETROIT) – A COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic will be held in Detroit on Tuesday according to the city’s health department.
The clinic – which will administer the Moderna vaccine – is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Unity Baptist Church located at 7500 Tireman Avenue.
To schedule an appointment call 313-933-9799.
The city of Detroit has also expanded eligibility to anyone 18 or older living or working in Detroit who reports to a worksite. The expansion was announced by Mayor Mike Duggan at a news briefing March 22 and includes any Detroit resident age 16 or older with an intellectual or developmental disability, or underlying medical condition and their caregivers and or guardians.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people age 16 and 17, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for individuals age 18 and older.
Eligible residents can schedule appointments for the Northwest Activities Center by calling 313-230-0505.
