Gunfire Detection System Leads Police To Weapons, AmmunitionPolice have seized two shotguns, a rifle, at least one handgun, body armor and more than 200 rounds of ammunition from a home after a detection system picked up the sounds of gunfire in an eastside Detroit neighborhood.

More Than 60 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 60 Michigan schools.

Newly Launched Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance Advocates, Provides Resources To Black Small BusinessesThe goal of the Alliance is to advocate for and provide resources for Black owned businesses in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Michigan Reports 4,801 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

These Michigan Krispy Kreme Locations Will Give You A Free Doughnut If You Received The COVID-19 VaccineThe free doughnut is not a one-time offer. Through all of 2021, vaccinated individuals can go back every single day and continue to get free doughnuts.

3 Michigan Relatives Sentenced For Elk PoachingThree northern Michigan men related to each other were sentenced in Otsego County District Court in Gaylord for a 2019 elk-poaching incident, in which three elk cows were killed.