DETROIT (AP) — Police have seized two shotguns, a rifle, at least one handgun, body armor and more than 200 rounds of ammunition from a home after a detection system picked up the sounds of gunfire in an eastside Detroit neighborhood.
Officers responded to the area Friday evening within five minutes of notification from the ShotSpotter system and saw two men with handguns run into the home, the Detroit Police Department said in a release.
A 26-year-old man was ticketed for firing a gun within city limits and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. His handgun and concealed pistol license were seized by officers. A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The other weapons were found inside the home.
ShotSpotter is an advanced system of sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence that detects, locates and alerts police to gunshots in real time. Sensors typically are attached to buildings and lampposts. Software constantly analyzes audio signals for potential gunshots, filtering out ambient background noise.
