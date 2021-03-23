(CBS DETROIT) – Construction on M-24 in Oakland County is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 29.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says in downtown Oxford, northbound and southbound M-24 will have one lane open between Broadway and Center streets. The center left-turn lane will also be open.
In the Orion area, single-lane closures will be in place intermittently as needed to finish remaining work and punch list items.
MDOT has invested $33 million to rebuild and resurface M-24 in Oakland County.
The remaining work includes tree plantings, irrigation, decorative streetscaping fixtures, bridge epoxy overlay, punch list work, permanent pavement markings and paving of Drahner Road, Oxford Lake Drive, Glaspie Street, North Oxford Road and Ray Road.
Work is expected to be complete in early June.
