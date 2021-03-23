  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,579 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes eight deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 633,191 and 15,919 deaths as of March 23.

In the state as of March 12, there has been a total of 556,697 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

