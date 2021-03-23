(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect and a vehicle in connection to a fatal shooting on Detroit’s east side.

It happened Feb. 19 at 11:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of E Outer Drive.

Police say a man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Ford Fusion parked at a gas pump. A light color older model Chevrolet Suburban pulled alongside the vehicle and a suspect from the rear passenger fired multiple shots into the man’s car.

The Chevrolet drove away then returned moments later and fired additional shots into the man's vehicle fatally wounding him. Police say the suspect's vehicle then fled north on Wayburn. After the shooting, the man's vehicle accelerated forward and struck the wall of the gas station building. When first responders arrived on scene they pronounced the man dead.

Investigators are looking to locate a white Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and accident damage on the driver’s side with a missing front bumper.

According to police, the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban involved in the homicide was abandoned and set on fire in the area of Olge & Conner. Shortly after a white Pontiac G6 was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The suspect responsible for this incident is described as a Black man, wearing a light colored jacket, dark-colored hat, and a light-colored face mask, armed with a handgun. Detroit Police needs assistance in locating this vehicle and the occupant(s) inside. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313- 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.