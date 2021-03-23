Menu
Today On Drew! Alyson Hannigan, Manny Mua, Farideh Sadeghin
Latest Headlines
Michigan Reports 3,579 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Mayor Duggan: HGTV’s Curtis Was ‘Scammed’ In House Deal
The star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn’t the owner, the mayor said.
Michigan Second Grader Gains New Perspective After Publishing Book About Learning During COVID
A year later, with the pandemic still going on, David has learned a lot from becoming an author and has taught new ideas to his parents.
Police: 1 Killed, 3 Injured In Detroit Shooting
A shooting in Detroit left one person dead and three wounded, according to police.
M-24 Work To Resume In Oakland County
Construction on M-24 in Oakland County is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 29. Here's everything you need to know
Statewide Tornado Drill Scheduled For Wednesday
During the statewide tornado drill residents will observe or hear alerts on NOAA Weather Radios, TV and radio stations.
First Forecast Weather March 23, 2021 (Today)
Another warm day.
11 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 22, 2021 (Tonight)
Mild temperatures tonight.
22 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Love Him Or Hate Him, Gragson Has NASCAR Talking
Oh, Noah Gragson, what have you done now?
March Madness: Sweet 16 Matchups, Tip Times, How To Watch
The schedule is set for the Sweet 16 tipping off on Saturday, March 27 on CBS.
Lions Sign K Randy Bullock, QB Tim Boyle, WR Perriman
The Detroit Lions have signed kicker Randy Bullock and quarterback Tim Boyle.
Stars Shutout Wings 3-0
Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars pulled away to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Saturday night.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done.
Will Work From Home Outlast Virus? Ford’s Move Suggests Yes
It’s a question occupying the minds of millions of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely — at least some days — once the pandemic has faded?
Today On Drew! Alyson Hannigan, Manny Mua, Farideh Sadeghin
March 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Today On Drew! Alyson Hannigan, Manny Mua, Farideh Sadeghin
