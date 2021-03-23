  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:bridges, Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, Highways, infrastructure, Legislature, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is visiting several construction sites at Michigan’s roads and bridges.

The governor says she is urging the legislature to pass a $30 million budget request to fix the state’s infrastructure.

READ MORE: Detroit’s Fisher Theatre To Be Acquired By U.K. Company

“We’ve got a once in a lifetime opportunity with the American rescue plan dollars coming to Michigan, thanks to President Biden, we’ve got about $10 billion. This is money that we can use to make once in a lifetime type of investments,” she said.

READ MORE: Family Of Slain 27-Year-Old Woman Says She Was A Dedicated Mother

This is in addition to federal funding from the coronavirus relief plan.

Already underway is the $350 million Rebuilding Michigan Plan which is reconstructing the state’s highways.

MORE NEWS: Clinton Township Police Chief Dies From COVID-19 Complications

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.