(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking to locate a two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on the city’s west side.

It happened March 12 at 10:09 p.m. at a gas station located in the 10000 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard where police say two suspects exited a gold older model Dodge Caravan.

A few seconds later, a 22-year-old man pulled up in a black 2003 GMC Envoy when the first suspect walked over to the 22-year-old’s driver’s side door and walked to the rear of the 22-year-old’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect then produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the 22-year-old man.

He drove himself to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects re-entered their vehicle and fled the scene, driving southbound on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Here’s the suspects descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: Black man, 6’0”, medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, ripped black jeans and a cross body style fanny pack.

Suspect No. 2: Black woman, thin build and red hair. She was last seen wearing light-colored jean jacket and jeans.

If anyone recognizes these individuals, or has any information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1040 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.