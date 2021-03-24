LANSING MICH. (CBS DETROIT) – Ford Field has opened as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Detroit.

Beginning Wednesday, the Ford Field site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

Residents can sign-up through these three options:

Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021

Text EndCOVID to 75049

Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance navigating through the registration process can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register.

Michigan residents can call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is expected that the call center will have long wait times, so calling is recommended only people who cannot register online or by text.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination center. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. For those who indicate, during the registration process, they need assistance obtaining transportation to and from the vaccination site, the state is working to provide free of charge ride share options.

While vaccinations are ongoing, Michiganders are still encouraged to practice preventative measures including wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.

For more information, click here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.