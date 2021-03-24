(CBS DETROIT) – People say they just want to feel safe.

“I think it’s very important to get the community back healthy, to get my shot so I can be healthy,” said Raymond Pugh.

And get back to life.

“I think this is the first step for the big change. For the normal,” said Wanda Lebron.

The Ford Field community vaccination center opened its doors Wednesday to kick-off day one at the mass site.

Over the next eight weeks, 6,000 doses will be administered daily.

So far over 133,000 people have made reservations to get a spot in line.

No insurance or money is needed, and appointments can be made at Meijer.com, through MDHHS or by texting “END COVID” to 75049.

“Vaccines are the way that we’re going to be able to get back to the things that we love doing. Being able to be in person, in doors with someone else who’s fully vaccinated without a mask,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

State records show a 300 percent increase in COVID cases in the last month, with 17,000 new cases in the past week.

Khaldun says the increase validates the need for vaccine clinics.

“I’m really concerned about what we are seeing with our cases and our percent of tests that are coming back positive across the state. These three vaccines, they’re safe, they’re effective. They’ve been studied in tens-of-thousands of people. Millions of people across the entire country have already gotten the vaccine and it remains true that they’re safe and effective,” said Khaldun.

Starting Monday residents 16 and up with disabilities or medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine and the state is expected to expand vaccinations to the general public by April 5.

