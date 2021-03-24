Menu
Today On Drew! Sara Gilbert, Ben Feldman, Stans For Stains: Laundry Stripping, Dr. Aliza Pressman
Today On Drew! Sara Gilbert, Ben Feldman, Stans For Stains: Laundry Stripping, Dr. Aliza Pressman
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Michigan Diner Owner Out Of Jail After Ignoring Virus Orders
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney paid a $15,000 fine and satisfied authorities that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland finally would remain closed while it lacks a food license.
Detroit Jazz Festival Kicks Off With Livestream Preview Event On April 7th
Festival precursor to showcase full of live performances from jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cuban pianist Omar Sosa. 2021 Festival Lineup to be Announced.
Ford Field Opens As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Here's What To Know
Beginning Wednesday, the Ford Field site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program. Here's everything you need to know.
Detroit’s Fisher Theatre To Be Acquired By U.K. Company
Detroit's Fisher Theatre is heading for new ownership.
Family Of Slain 27-Year-Old Woman Says She Was A Dedicated Mother
Alexis Johnson was shot and killed early Monday morning in Detroit. Her family says it all started from an argument that turned tragic.
Whitmer Urges Legislature To Pass $300M Budget Request To Fix The State's Infrastructure
The governor says she is urging the legislature to pass a $30 million budget request to fix the state's infrastructure.
First Forecast Weather March 24, 2021 (Today)
Windy conditions today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 23, 2021 (Tonight)
A chance of rain overnight.
21 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Detroit Shutout Again
Nashville built some momentum on its long road trip. The Predators were certainly happy to be back home.
Spring Training Report: Changing The Baseball Could Lead To Fewer Home Runs
This week's Spring Training Report examines a change to the baseball that could lead to fewer home runs, as well as some of the players who will miss time early in the season.
Love Him Or Hate Him, Gragson Has NASCAR Talking
Oh, Noah Gragson, what have you done now?
March Madness: Sweet 16 Matchups, Tip Times, How To Watch
The schedule is set for the Sweet 16 tipping off on Saturday, March 27 on CBS.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done.
