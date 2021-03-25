  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Michigan, nationwide, pandemic, U.S. Department of Labor, Unemployment Claims

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s unemployment claims fall to the lowest they’ve been since the pandemic began.

Over 11,000 claims were filed in the state last week according to the U.S Department of Labor.

Two weeks ago, over 12,000 claims were filed in the state.

Nationwide 684,000 people filed first-time jobless claims.

That’s also the lowest number since February 2020.

