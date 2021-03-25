(CBS Detroit) – Owning a home is a goal for many people. Many factors affect owning a home, and owning a home is easier in certain states and cities versus others.
AdvisorSmith just completed a study where they researched the 75 biggest metropolitan areas to see which cities have the highest homeownership rates.READ MORE: Dan Gilbert Announces $500 Million Investment In Detroit, With $15 Million To Pay Off Homeowners Property Tax Debt
Results show that Detroit has the No. 9 highest homeownership rates.READ MORE: Officials Want Families To Get COVID Tests After Coming Back From Spring Break Trips
The study also showed:
- The homeownership rate in Detroit was 71.8%.
- The typical home value in Detroit is $196,916.
- Nationwide, an average of 66.6% of homes was owner-occupied, and the typical home is valued at $266,222 at the end of 2020.
This infographic shows the statistics for the top ten cities:MORE NEWS: Michigan Seems To Be The Least Interested In Spring Break
To view the full study, visit: https://advisorsmith.com/data/states-and-cities-with-the-highest-homeownership-rates/
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.