  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:advisorsmith, detroit, detroit homeownership, homeownership, homeownership rates

(CBS Detroit) – Owning a home is a goal for many people. Many factors affect owning a home, and owning a home is easier in certain states and cities versus others.

AdvisorSmith just completed a study where they researched the 75 biggest metropolitan areas to see which cities have the highest homeownership rates.

READ MORE: Dan Gilbert Announces $500 Million Investment In Detroit, With $15 Million To Pay Off Homeowners Property Tax Debt

Results show that Detroit has the No. 9 highest homeownership rates.

READ MORE: Officials Want Families To Get COVID Tests After Coming Back From Spring Break Trips

The study also showed:

  • The homeownership rate in Detroit was 71.8%.
  • The typical home value in Detroit is $196,916.
  • Nationwide, an average of 66.6% of homes was owner-occupied, and the typical home is valued at $266,222 at the end of 2020.

This infographic shows the statistics for the top ten cities:

MORE NEWS: Michigan Seems To Be The Least Interested In Spring Break

Credit: AdvisorSmith

To view the full study, visit: https://advisorsmith.com/data/states-and-cities-with-the-highest-homeownership-rates/

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.