By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Alex Anzalone and receiver Damion Ratley.

The Lions made the moves Wednesday, reuniting first-year coach Dan Campbell with Anzalone. He played for New Orleans the past four seasons while Campbell was the Saints’ assistant head coach.

CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 11: Alex Anzalone #47 of the New Orleans Saints in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Saints won 51-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Anzalone started in nine of 16 games last season and made 41 tackles. He started in 20 of 38 games with the Saints over four seasons, making four sacks, forcing three fumbles, intercepting a pass and totaling 122 tackles.

Ratley has 29 receptions for 407 yards and one touchdown over two seasons in Cleveland Browns and one with the New York Giants.

 

