By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services, reports

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,224 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 49 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 30 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 642,869 and 15,984 deaths as of March 25.

In the state as of March 19, there has been a total of 562,775 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

