(CBS Detroit) — It’s the time of the year where college students use their Spring Break to take a break from school and travel somewhere warm for the week. While this seems to be still true, Michigan seems to be the least interested in Spring Break this year.

Over the last two weeks (which is the average start of Spring Break for many schools), data was collected by tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keywords about Spring Break.

Examples of the hashtags tracked include #springbreak, #2021springbreak, #collegespreakbreak, #springbreak2021. During this time period, over 600,000 tweets were tracked.

According to the data collected, the map above shows the level of interest in Spring Break by state.

States like Texas and Florida have high interest because of the warm weather and beaches and because they are fairly “open” in terms of COVID restrictions.

Several people are also expressing concerns about Spring Break travels and how it could affect a new rise in COVID cases.

The top 10 Spring Break states are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Florida

3. Hawaii

4. Mississippi

5. Arkansas

6. New Mexico

7. Arizona

8. Georgia

9. South Carolina

10. Tennessee

The Midwest may not have many travelers coming to visit during Spring Break, but it is important to note that people from the Midwest are likely traveling to these southern states.

The map was put together by School Authority, using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. They create maps each month based on college and education trends.

