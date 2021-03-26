  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Last Updated 9:24 am EDT, 3/26/2021

Overview

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,224 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 49 deaths for Thursday.

Whitmer vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continued to rise amid increasing vaccinations.

Ford Field Opens As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Here’s What To Know.

Officials want families to get COVID tests after coming back from spring break trips.

Stay At Home

Michigan, which had one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates not long ago, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally.

Business & Facilities

A Michigan restaurant owner who likened the state’s coronavirus restrictions to her childhood in communist Eastern Europe was released Tuesday after four nights in jail for ignoring orders to shut down.

Healthcare Status

How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?

Schools

Western Michigan University isn’t letting this spring surge buck their plans for Broncos returning to campus in the fall.