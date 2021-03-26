Last Updated 9:24 am EDT, 3/26/2021
OverviewREAD MORE: Michigan Lottery Results For Thursday, March 25, 2021
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,224 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 49 deaths for Thursday.
Whitmer vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continued to rise amid increasing vaccinations.
Ford Field Opens As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Here’s What To Know.
Officials want families to get COVID tests after coming back from spring break trips.
Stay At HomeREAD MORE: From Coney Island To Toney Island, Detroit Rapper Tone Tone Brings Grub To The East Side
Michigan, which had one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates not long ago, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally.
Business & Facilities
A Michigan restaurant owner who likened the state’s coronavirus restrictions to her childhood in communist Eastern Europe was released Tuesday after four nights in jail for ignoring orders to shut down.
Healthcare Status
How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?
SchoolsMORE NEWS: 11,437 Unemployment Claims Filed In Michigan Last Week
Western Michigan University isn’t letting this spring surge buck their plans for Broncos returning to campus in the fall.